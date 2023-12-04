Open Menu

Experts Urge Developed Nations To Compensate For Increase In Green House Gases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Experts urge developed nations to compensate for increase in green house gases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The experts have believed that it was responsibility of the developed countries responsible for a significant increase in the emission of greenhouse gases to compensate for the sufferings of the developing countries paying its price.

Former secretary foreign affairs Aizaz Chaudhary expressed the hope that steps would be taken at UN climate change conference (COP-28) to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change.

He said it seemed that the developed countries were not ready to take responsibility to contribute to the Loss and Damage Fund established for the developing countries.

He said that developing countries should also utilize their own available resources to deal with climate change rather than remaining dependent on the developed countries.

"Climate Change is a global issue and everyone should look at ways to prevent things from happening", he maintained.

International relations expert, Dr. Muhammad Khan said that the conference on climate change was important and good news was that it was being held in a country that had close relations with Pakistan.

"It is a fact that Pakistan is more exposed to the impacts as far as climate change is concerned despite the fact Pakistan is the least contributor in carbon emission", he remarked.

He pleaded that the world should pay attention to the countries where climate change was creating devastating impacts.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Price From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

42 minutes ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

2 hours ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

4 hours ago
Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

4 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan