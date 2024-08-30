Experts urge focus on economic objectives for CPEC success

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Experts at a roundtable discussion in Peshawar have hailed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a game-changer for Pakistan's development, despite attempts by hostile forces to undermine it.

Experts at a roundtable discussion titled "CPEC: Opportunities and Challenges," organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Peshawar, in collaboration with the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad, highlighted that CPEC is a project of construction and development for Pakistan.

They revealed that seven terrorist corridors are actively working to sabotage CPEC, but emphasized that China's investments in Pakistan demonstrate its commitment to the country's growth.

The experts praised China's friendship, citing the 20,000 Pakistani students studying in China.

They suggested focusing on economic and trade objectives, rather than security and geopolitics, and opening natural east-west corridors for trade purposes.

The discussion was chaired by Professor Dr. Zahid Anwar, former Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dean of Social Sciences, and Director of the China Study Center at Peshawar University. Other speakers included Professor Dr. Adnan Sarwar, former Dean and Chairman of the International Relations Department at Peshawar University; Professor Dr.

Ghulam Qasim Marwat, Chairman of the Pakistan Study Department at Qurtuba University; Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Khalil, Chairman of IRS; Engineer Azizul Haq; and Professor Dr. Fazal Rahman Qureshi.

The speakers emphasized that China is a time-tested friend of Pakistan, and the investments it is making in Pakistan through CPEC demonstrate its practical friendship. The conspiracies being hatched by hostile forces to derail CPEC need to be understood, and the nation must set aside its differences to thwart these malicious intentions.

The speakers said that China has never wished ill for Pakistan and has always stood by Pakistan during tough times.

The Peshawar-Kabul motorway is part of CPEC. Those who argue that Pakistan should soften its trade policies along the eastern and western borders fail to grasp the realities on the ground and the nefarious intentions of adversaries.

It was suggested that while engaging with China, cultural and social differences should be acknowledged, and mutual efforts should be made to bridge these gaps.

The discussion concluded with a Q&A session where the speakers answered questions from the participants.