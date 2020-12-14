Experts urge health levy on sugar drinks to control Covid-19, heart diseases

Sugar drinks are a bigger source of sweeteners and to reduce its consumption, health levy shall have to be implemented for emergence of a healthy society in true perspective besides to enhance the revenue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) : Sugar drinks are a bigger source of sweeteners and to reduce its consumption, health levy shall have to be implemented for emergence of a healthy society in true perspective besides to enhance the revenue.

This was stated by Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary of the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) while underlying main reasons of spread of Covid 19.

Covid 19 is spreading globally, he said adding that according to medical experts, it is even more dangerous for patients with heart disease, obesity and diabetes, and increases the risk of death.

Ghumman said trend of declining consumption of healthy foods has resulted in artificial products, causing diseases.

The situation in Pakistan was not much different, in this difficult situation of Covid-19, where sterilization and food safety are considered the most important said a PANAH statement issued here on Monday.

According to medical experts, people suffering from obesity, diabetes, heart problems and diet related diseases have a higher risk of complications and death in Covid 19.

He said that obesity was a major cause of other diseases, including heart disease. The use of the term food safety with unhealthy beverages is questionable, he remarked.

Ghumman urged the government to increase tax on sugar drinks to generate revenue and to come up with appropriate regulations for curbing this unhealthy trend especially among youth.