Experts Urge Media To Create Awareness For Rights, Well-being Of 'Persons With Disability'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Experts urge media to create awareness for rights, well-being of 'Persons with disability'

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Experts on 'World Special Persons Day' stressed media to play an active role for creating more awarness for the rights, dignity and well-being of persons with disability because being a important segment of society, special persons could play a vital role their relevant fields.

Associate Professor for special Education University of Lahore Afaf Manzoor while talking to ptv news channel stressed that persons with disabilities have equal right as any other citizen to enjoy the highest attainable standard of health and education.

"We need to create awarness for elimination the concept that people with disabilities are inferior and society should be treat people with disabilities as friends", she added.

She explained that every year the day is observed on December 3 to raise people's awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities and mobilize political will and resources to address the challenges facing them.

She said special persons deserved special attention, therefore, this day reminds us our responsibilities regarding special persons.

"We should acknowledge that we cannot progress without solving problems of this community", she added.

The government with the cooperation of private organizations should work for the welfare of disabled persons on a priority basis," she emphasized said.

She also said that special education and general education teachers often work together to develop a curriculum and create a positive student culture.

In an inclusive classroom, special education teachers have the essential role of ensuring that students with disabilities or special needs receive a quality education, she highlighted.

A social activist Wajid Hussain also regretted the society's attitude toward these persons that it is vital to remember that not all disabilities are visible, so the first step to having a positive attitude towards disability is not to judge.

In order to advance our communities and society as a whole, we must all have a more accepting outlook towards one another, especially when it comes to disability, he stressed.

He said that the main objective of special person's day was to create awareness about the social and economic rights of special persons and make efforts to convert them into productive individuals.

