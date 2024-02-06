Experts Urge Media To Raise Awareness, Mobilize Support For Kashmir Issue
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) A seminar organized by the Global Pakistan Kashmir Council and Allama Iqbal Open University was held in Mirpur to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, on Monday night.
The speakers at the seminar highlighted the importance of the media in raising awareness about the Kashmir issue and mobilizing support for the Kashmiri people.
They stressed that the international community must take notice of the plight of Kashmiris and pressure India to end its occupation of Kashmir.
The speakers lauded AIOU Mirpur for its quality curricular and co-curricular activities that highlight the significance of collective efforts in raising awareness and advocating for the rights of Kashmiris at the global level.
The event was attended by a diverse audience, including civil society representatives, foreign journalists, and Kashmiri journalists.
