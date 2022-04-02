Experts urge Pakistan to build up capacity, understanding on international law

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Experts at a panel discussion on Islamabad Security Dialogue titled "Evolving Challenges and Opportunities in International Law" urged Pakistan on Saturday to build up its indigenous capacity and understanding on international laws to strengthen its endeavors at global foras for justice and equality.

The panel discussion was the sixth session held here under the Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022 with the theme 'Comprehensive Security: Reimagining International Cooperation' moderated by Oves Anwar.

Delivering his keynote address through video link, Justice Paul Pangalangan said that the theme of the session called upon us to find ways for the international law to play its role in challenges faced by all.

International humanitarian law expert Hurst Hannum of TUFTS University said the interpretation of international law has become so flexible that it lost its objectives where human rights have tremendous potential that need recognition to exploit its benefits in conflict resolution.

Dr Kubo Macak of ICRC said that there was need to engage on humanitarian law in the context of cyber space. There are three key components of the jurisdiction of implementation of humanitarian laws that include firstly the humanitarian puzzle, he said and added that the increasing cyber armageddon threats arising in the future and its humanitarian cost need to be taken into account as many countries were developing military cyber capabilities.

Secondly, he said the military aspect of cyber attacks was another point of discussion and thirdly, the limits of this behaviour to what extent it could be utilized for hostile activities.

He informed that the states had agreed that the international law was applicable in cyber space. He mentioned that the cyber operations' nature of attack would determine application of international humanitarian law.

Danae Azaria of UCL Faculty of Law said that there were circumstances that called for state reaction when its interests were under threat.

James Karska of Havard and US Naval War College informed that the law on Sea Convention intended to protect biodiversity in exclusive economic zones. "All the sea conventions over the time will have the ability to address territorial disputes as the law on Sea Convention has separate provisions for conflicts", he added.

Toby Landou of DUXTON HILL said that Pakistan had played an important role in protection of foreign direct investment (FDI) and it had a long history of treaties on protection of FDI. "Pakistan has great success in investment arbitration, where the fundamentals of future security demand Pakistan to develop local capacities and understanding of the subject in time before the process", he suggested.

Ahmed Irfan Aslam of AGFP said that the subject matter had become complex and the abilities of the ministries would have to be apt with modern trends to discuss treaties on international laws.