UrduPoint.com

Experts Urge Pakistan To Build Up Capacity, Understanding On International Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Experts urge Pakistan to build up capacity, understanding on international law

Experts at a panel discussion on Islamabad Security Dialogue titled "Evolving Challenges and Opportunities in International Law" urged Pakistan on Saturday to build up its indigenous capacity and understanding on international laws to strengthen its endeavors at global foras for justice and equality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Experts at a panel discussion on Islamabad Security Dialogue titled "Evolving Challenges and Opportunities in International Law" urged Pakistan on Saturday to build up its indigenous capacity and understanding on international laws to strengthen its endeavors at global foras for justice and equality.

The panel discussion was the sixth session held here under the Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022 with the theme 'Comprehensive Security: Reimagining International Cooperation' moderated by Oves Anwar.

Delivering his keynote address through video link, Justice Paul Pangalangan said that the theme of the session called upon us to find ways for the international law to play its role in challenges faced by all.

International humanitarian law expert Hurst Hannum of TUFTS University said the interpretation of international law has become so flexible that it lost its objectives where human rights have tremendous potential that need recognition to exploit its benefits in conflict resolution.

Dr Kubo Macak of ICRC said that there was need to engage on humanitarian law in the context of cyber space. There are three key components of the jurisdiction of implementation of humanitarian laws that include firstly the humanitarian puzzle, he said and added that the increasing cyber armageddon threats arising in the future and its humanitarian cost need to be taken into account as many countries were developing military cyber capabilities.

Secondly, he said the military aspect of cyber attacks was another point of discussion and thirdly, the limits of this behaviour to what extent it could be utilized for hostile activities.

He informed that the states had agreed that the international law was applicable in cyber space. He mentioned that the cyber operations' nature of attack would determine application of international humanitarian law.

Danae Azaria of UCL Faculty of Law said that there were circumstances that called for state reaction when its interests were under threat.

James Karska of Havard and US Naval War College informed that the law on Sea Convention intended to protect biodiversity in exclusive economic zones. "All the sea conventions over the time will have the ability to address territorial disputes as the law on Sea Convention has separate provisions for conflicts", he added.

Toby Landou of DUXTON HILL said that Pakistan had played an important role in protection of foreign direct investment (FDI) and it had a long history of treaties on protection of FDI. "Pakistan has great success in investment arbitration, where the fundamentals of future security demand Pakistan to develop local capacities and understanding of the subject in time before the process", he suggested.

Ahmed Irfan Aslam of AGFP said that the subject matter had become complex and the abilities of the ministries would have to be apt with modern trends to discuss treaties on international laws.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Islamabad Resolution All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dianat Foundation of Turkey provides 3000 food pac ..

Dianat Foundation of Turkey provides 3000 food packages for poor families of Dis ..

35 seconds ago
 ASI stabbed to death, killer arrested in Bara

ASI stabbed to death, killer arrested in Bara

37 seconds ago
 Police issue security plan for Ramazan

Police issue security plan for Ramazan

38 seconds ago
 Opposition always ignored national sovereignty: Ka ..

Opposition always ignored national sovereignty: Kanwal

41 seconds ago
 Commissioner for making best arrangements for Rama ..

Commissioner for making best arrangements for Ramazan

9 minutes ago
 Russia Opens Criminal Probe Into Ukrainian Airstri ..

Russia Opens Criminal Probe Into Ukrainian Airstrikes on Belgorod Oil Depot

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.