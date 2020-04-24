Experts urge parents to ensure vaccination of their children against preventable diseases

Pakistan fighting against COVID - 19 pandemic was also facing with the challenge of low immunization coverage rates of its children against series of vaccine preventable diseases,enhancing vulnerability of infections were witnessed here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan fighting against COVID - 19 pandemic was also facing with the challenge of low immunization coverage rates of its children against series of vaccine preventable diseases,enhancing vulnerability of infections were witnessed here.

Experts talking to APP Friday said that World Immunization Week 2020 being observed from today (April 24) is an important reminder and also an opportunity to see that all children falling in the age groups that require them to be vaccinated against diseases, covered under Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), must not be ignored at any cost.

"We are in a difficult position right now but this must not in any manner be allowed to deny our kids of their right to be vaccinated against diseases that can be prevented through timely immunization," said Prof Dr. Jamal Raza, Director, National Institute of Child Health (NICH).

"Attention is also needed to get completed vaccination course of the children without any hitch so that efficacy is maintained and concerned kids are not exposed to any sort of risk," emphasized the senior pediatrician.

In reply to a question, he said that while the number of children in the country, having affected by COVID-19 is low, however, there exists no room for any complacency hence kids being taken to clinics or immunization centers must be made to strictly follow necessary precautions.

"Each concerned child and their caretaker accompanying them to the healthcare facility must keep their mouth and nose covered with due provision for hand gloves and social distancing so as to avert chances to contract COVID with equal attention to have disease free lives," said Prof.

Raza.

Prof. Dr. Fehmina Arif, Head of Pediatric Department, Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital - Karachi said COVID-19 that has taken upon the world was a threat for children too so they should be taught to wash their hands at regular intervals,avoid crowd, use masks if necessarily required to come out of their homes.

"We as a nation must not deny our children of their right to immunization as per WHO and Unicef recommendations," she said emphasizing that indifference towards their protection against avoidable health conditions do have severe repercussions on their life quality.

The two seasoned medical experts mentioned with deep concern that polio virus, leading to the crippling disease still persists in our environment while diptheria, measles,tetanus and series of vaccine preventable disease were also haunting the future of the country.

They also registered with deep concern that due to COVID-19 crisis a significant decline has been reported in routine vaccination coverage of the children across the country.

This was said to be besides the fact that special immunization campaigns had to be put on hold due to the global pandemic.