Experts urge people to take precautions as COVID 19 cases increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, experts have stressed strict adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) amid the continued surge in the daily count of the cases.

According to Kashmir media service, around 152 fresh cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the territory of which 67 from Kashmir and 85 from Jammu region.

Amid the surge in cases the experts stress for CAB to avoid spread of the virus in the community.

"We know the mortality rate of hospitalisation is low but there is a dire need to adopt CAB to avoid further spread of the virus as cases are increasing very fast," said Dr Showkat Shah, a renowned Critical Care Expert. He said any person who feels any of the symptoms should go for testing and remain in isolation instead of mingling with family and friends.

"No doubt the present infection is not lethal but that does not mean people should get unnecessarily infected and spread it to their family and other community members," Dr Shah said.

He said there was no harm to wear a mask and maintain social distance in gatherings particularly in marriage parties.

"We do not recommend imposition of lockdown or closure of schools but we are trying to make people understand that adherence to SOPs is a must. We cannot ignore Covid," he said.

The Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) Dr Mushtaq Ahmad has said that adoption of CAB was necessary noting that people take Covid-19 situation lightly despite the surge in the number of cases. "We should not take Covid-19 precautions lightly even if the number decreases."People should wear face masks and maintain social distance in gatherings," he said. He said the severity of cases was low but that did not mean people spread it unnecessarily. "We have already issued instructions to heads of our health institutions to keep all the facilities ready to combat Covid-19," he said.