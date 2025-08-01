Experts urge stronger communication skills for peaceful society

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Experts at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have stressed the urgent need to improve communication skills in society, highlighting their critical role in conflict resolution, fostering mutual respect, and building a more civilised and peaceful environment.

They were speaking at a one-day workshop titled “Communication Skills Development for Faculty Members”, organised by the Literary Society of the Department of English and Linguistics at UAF.

Chairing the event, Dr Shazia Ramzan, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities, underscored that in today's globalised world, effective communication serves as the ladder to success. “Without the ability to communicate meaningfully, no one can pursue their dreams. Active listening, empathy, appropriate word choice, and body language are vital components of impactful interaction,” she said.

Dr Asim Aqeel, Chairman of the Department, highlighted the importance of cultural awareness and understanding others' perspectives in communication. “Confidence and proper pacing are crucial for clarity, while audience engagement transforms communication into a meaningful exchange,” he noted.

Guest speaker Dr Warda Azhar from Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), who conducted the workshop, highlighted the role of visual aids in enhancing comprehension and retention. She noted that effective communication skills not only enrich academic and professional life but also serve as powerful tools for peaceful conflict resolution.

UAF Librarian Umar Farooq encouraged participants to develop strong reading habits and take full advantage of the university’s rich digital library resources for academic and personal growth.

Dr Atta-ul-Mustafa advised participants to use simple language and organise their speech patterns carefully when addressing audiences.

Other speakers included Sanabil Mohsin, Hina Fatima, Kashif Shakeel Rana, and Zunaira Iftikhar Azeem, who shared insights on various aspects of communication.

Faculty members from the Department of English & Linguistics, PARS campus, and 12 library interns attended the event, which concluded with a collective commitment to fostering better communication for a more harmonious society.