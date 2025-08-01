Experts Urge Stronger Communication Skills For Peaceful Society
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Experts at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) have stressed the urgent need to improve communication skills in society, highlighting their critical role in conflict resolution, fostering mutual respect, and building a more civilised and peaceful environment.
They were speaking at a one-day workshop titled “Communication Skills Development for Faculty Members”, organised by the Literary Society of the Department of English and Linguistics at UAF.
Chairing the event, Dr Shazia Ramzan, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities, underscored that in today's globalised world, effective communication serves as the ladder to success. “Without the ability to communicate meaningfully, no one can pursue their dreams. Active listening, empathy, appropriate word choice, and body language are vital components of impactful interaction,” she said.
Dr Asim Aqeel, Chairman of the Department, highlighted the importance of cultural awareness and understanding others' perspectives in communication. “Confidence and proper pacing are crucial for clarity, while audience engagement transforms communication into a meaningful exchange,” he noted.
Guest speaker Dr Warda Azhar from Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), who conducted the workshop, highlighted the role of visual aids in enhancing comprehension and retention. She noted that effective communication skills not only enrich academic and professional life but also serve as powerful tools for peaceful conflict resolution.
UAF Librarian Umar Farooq encouraged participants to develop strong reading habits and take full advantage of the university’s rich digital library resources for academic and personal growth.
Dr Atta-ul-Mustafa advised participants to use simple language and organise their speech patterns carefully when addressing audiences.
Other speakers included Sanabil Mohsin, Hina Fatima, Kashif Shakeel Rana, and Zunaira Iftikhar Azeem, who shared insights on various aspects of communication.
Faculty members from the Department of English & Linguistics, PARS campus, and 12 library interns attended the event, which concluded with a collective commitment to fostering better communication for a more harmonious society.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani5 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people15 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan15 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision15 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan45 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills45 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik45 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations55 minutes ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship55 minutes ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career55 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago
-
15 held for overcharging1 hour ago