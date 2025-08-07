Experts urge tech-driven healthcare reforms in Pakistan imperative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Experts at a high-level webinar hosted by the Alliance for Good Governance Foundation called for urgent reforms to Pakistan’s healthcare system through technology-based solutions, highlighting digital innovation as a key to closing the rural-urban divide and improving access, quality, and efficiency.

The webinar, titled “Investment in Pakistan’s HealthTech, Pharma, and Hospitals: Challenges and Opportunities”, brought together healthcare professionals, researchers, and policy advocates to explore how innovation is reshaping healthcare and what policy gaps still need attention, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, a leading health professional with expertise in microbiology and genetics, underscored the role of telemedicine and AI diagnostics in transforming healthcare in Pakistan, particularly for remote areas with limited medical staff.

“Telemedicine is no longer optional—it is essential,” said Dr. Imtiaz. “AI diagnostic centers can help meet rising patient demands where healthcare personnel are scarce.”

He emphasized public-private partnerships (PPPs) as a means to enhance healthcare access and efficiency in rural communities, but also cautioned about the unregulated pharmaceutical sector, which continues to pose serious challenges.

Dr. Imtiaz recommended offering incentives and facilities to healthcare professionals who agree to serve in remote areas, a move he said could reduce healthcare disparities.

Legislation, Data, and Policy Must Align

Dr. Sheraz Ahmed echoed the call for innovation but stressed that legislation must catch up to support digital transformation in health services.

He advocated for a national digital health record system, data-driven policy decisions, and legal frameworks to guide the use of health technologies at all levels.

Dr. Sheraz also reiterated the importance of PPPs in accelerating healthcare infrastructure, particularly in underserved districts.

Focus on Women and Rural Health

Husna Khattak, an advocate for women’s health and digital inclusion, emphasized the need to prioritize rural women in health reforms.

“We cannot improve national health outcomes without focusing on women—especially those in villages and underserved communities,” she said.

Husna called for mobile diagnostic units, awareness drives, and digital education programs tailored for women, urging policymakers to deploy tech solutions that empower, rather than exclude.

Uneesa Saeed and Naba Mansoor spoke on how emerging technologies like wearable health devices, virtual consultations, and automated diagnostics are already making a difference in Pakistan’s healthcare landscape.

“Innovation isn’t just about new tools,” said Uneesa. “It’s about changing how and where we deliver healthcare.”

Naba Mansoor highlighted the importance of integrating blockchain and digital tracking in the pharma industry to improve transparency and efficiency in service delivery.

Dr. Tariq Khan, Convenor of Alliance Good Governance Foundation, wrapped up the session by calling technology a "powerful equalizer" in healthcare—if supported by inclusive policies.

“We cannot treat healthcare as a privilege. It’s a right—and the state must act to make it accessible, efficient, and tech-enabled for all,” he said.

He urged continued collaboration among stakeholders, including civil society and government, to push for concrete reforms in innovation, funding, and service delivery.

The webinar concluded with a shared pledge from participants to continue advocating for people-centered, tech-enabled healthcare reforms across Pakistan.