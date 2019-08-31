Experts urge world community to stop genocide in IOK: Sehar Kamran

(@imziishan)

Experts on Saturday urged the world community to stop genocide of oppressed Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

Talking to APP, Senator Sehar Kamran said that it was a responsibility of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take notice on the situation and resolve the long-standing issue of Kashmir by implementing its resolutions.

The UNSC, through its resolutions, had promised giving right of self-determination to Kashmiris, adding that the Indian action had resulted in a bigger humanitarian crisis in the curfew-bound disputed territory.

Senator Mushahidullah Khan said that the whole world was abiding by the UNSC law and resolutions, but why the law or the principle was not applicable to the people of Kashmir.

Why a plebiscite and freedom was being denied to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he asked.

He said whether they were being denied their right as they are Muslims.

Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Sajid Bhatti said that racist actions and Hindutva ideology of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was rapidly pushing the entire region towards grave human crisis.

He said that various international media reports had exposed Indian forces atrocities in held Kashmir. The UN and its member countries should pressurise India to stop genocide in held Valley, he added.

The world is watching that about 12 million people were being brutalised by 900,000 Indian troops, and the closure of media, internet and social media accounts could not suppress the courage of Kashmiris, he added.

Noted human rights activist Muneera Fatima said that Indian troops had converted the occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the largest prison of the human history.