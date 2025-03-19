Experts urge youth to embrace entrepreneurship to combat brain drain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Entrepreneurship and business skills must be revitalised among youth to curb brain drain and unemployment, experts stated at a one-day workshop, 'The Researcher Compass: From Skills to Social Responsibility and Society Building – Version 1."

The event was organised by the Pak-Korea Nutrition Centre (PKNC), Faculty of food Nutrition & Home Sciences (FFNHS), in collaboration with the Business Incubation Centre (BIC) and National Incubation Center (NIC) at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Prof. Dr. Imran Pasha, Dean of FFNHS and Central Project Director of PKNC, highlighted that even developed countries cannot provide jobs for all but actively support entrepreneurship among the youth. He urged researchers to consider the broader social impact of their work, emphasizing that entrepreneurship allows them to commercialize research and become job creators rather than job seekers.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad, Director of BIC-UAF, underscored the role of business incubation in fostering startups. “We provide a supportive ecosystem for startups to grow and equip entrepreneurs with the necessary resources and expertise,” he said.

He added that BIC-UAF offers free co-working spaces with essential facilities to help entrepreneurs develop their businesses.

Aimen Shahid, Program Manager at NIC, stressed that entrepreneurship drives economic growth through innovation. “Turning research into reality requires the right skills and support, and NIC is committed to providing researchers with these essential tools,” she stated.

Dr. Mian Kamran Sharif, Associate Professor at NIFSAT UAF and Chair of Product Development & Value Addition at PKNC, explained that the workshop aimed to equip researchers and entrepreneurs with the skills to navigate research and innovation while emphasizing social responsibility.

The event featured interactive sessions and expert presentations, including a talk by Dr. Rana Muhammad Adil, Associate Professor at NIFSAT, on research ethics, social responsibility, and entrepreneurship. Participants also engaged in networking opportunities to learn from fellow researchers and entrepreneurs.