Experts Urged Strong Academic Linkages Between BRI Countries

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:15 PM

Experts from different countries of the world stressed for strong academic, research and innovation linkages amongst the higher education institutions in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Experts from different countries of the world stressed for strong academic, research and innovation linkages amongst the higher education institutions in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries.

Speakers expressed these views in a webinar on "Building Academic Linkages within BRI Countries" organized by the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS).

Ms. Farhat Asif, Founder President, IPDS sharing her views said that through the stronger cooperation between China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran, peace and stability in the region can be restored.

Dr.Manzoor Soomro Vice President, Belt and Road International Science Education Coordinating Committee said that there is a need to create strong academic and research linkages on science and technological advancement from China to BRI countries vice versa.

Prof. Dr. Hong Mi, school of Public Affairs, Zhejiang University China, highlighted that COVID-19 pandemic requires stronger partnership amongst scientists and academics to curb the virus through better knowledge.

Dr. Razia Sultana, Vice-Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University said that there is a need to collaborate more amongst Universities through innovation and scholarship for exchange of students and faculties.

Qais Mohammadi, Head of Economics Department, Kardan University, Afghanistan, said that Afghanistan has a huge potential to contribute meaningfully towards the overall objectives of BRI.

A large number of academics and students, researchers, and faculty members attended the webinar from across the world.

