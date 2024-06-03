Experts visit villages to check on water, agriculture project

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A team of experts visited villages in Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad districts on Monday to review the progress of the project to improve water management and agriculture practices.

According to APP Correspondent, The project called the Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (Swat) Project, is supported by the Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) and implemented by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO).

The team led by Shafique Ahmed Jamro, Faria and Amin Khushk, visited several villages including Fullan Baladi, Punhu Qambrani, Qadir Bux Solangi and Seri in Mirpurkhas district and Baran Laghari in Hyderabad district.

They checked on housing schemes, met with community members and reviewed how the project is being implemented.

The team also attended training sessions where villagers are learning new skills in applique work and solar technician training.

They talked to the trainees about their plans after completing their training and made sure that the training programs are effective and sustainable.