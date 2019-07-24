Experts warn about challenges in meeting US expectations; hail progress in

Foreign policy experts on Wednesday welcomedprogress in ties with the United States made during Prime Minister ImranKhan's visit to the United States, but strongly cautioned about thechallenges that lie ahead

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Foreign policy experts on Wednesday welcomed progress in ties with the United States made during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States, but strongly cautioned about thechallenges that lie ahead.The experts were speaking at a Round-table Conference at Islamabad PolicyInstitute (IPI) on PM Imran Khan's Visit to US: A Review and the RoadAhead'.

This was the second in a series of discussions hosted by the thinktank on US relations. The earlier conference held before PM's departure toUS had looked at the state of the relations and the expectations from thetrip, where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had delivered the keynote.Former ambassador to US Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, who has also served in thepast as UN Secretary General's special representative, said the visitprovided a "good beginning", but there could be problems ahead if things donot go as expected by President Trump.

He said, besides, dealing with an"impatient America", the other fear is that there could be some "false flagoperation" in Occupied Kashmir, which could be blamed on Pakistan, toneutralize the positivity generated by the trip.Amb Qazi also called for not attaching too much importance to Trumpdisclosure about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him formediation on Kashmir.Executive Director Center for International Strategic Studies Amb AliSarwar Naqvi said that the bonhomie seen during Prime Minister's visitwould help bolster Pak-US relations.

He said that it remains to be seen howthe understandings reached during the visit would play out in the daysahead.Prof (Dr) Mujeeb Afzal, who teaches at Quaid-e-Azam University, whilelisting the positive outcomes of the visit for Pakistan said that it wouldreduce US hostility towards Pakistan; Islamabad's contribution to Afghanpeace were acknowledged; and Modi's dilemma with regards to Kashmir stoodexposed.

He, however, feared that environment of distrust in Washingtonwith respect to Pakistan would continue and delivering the ceasefire inAfghanistan would be difficult for Islamabad."It was a good event, but there was not much of strategic importance init," he contended.Yasir Mahmood, a foreign policy analyst, maintained that Pakistan'seconomic compulsions forced the country's leadership to go overboard.

Hetoo mentioned the complications in delivering on US expectations and notedthat President Trump is a "desperate person". Regarding President Trump'sKashmir mediation remarks, he said, it would force Modi to prove hisanti-Pakistan credentials at home, which could add to Indo-Pak tensions.Policy Analyst Raza Rumi described the trip as a "door opening" in Pak-USties.

He said re-engaging with US expands Pakistan's options with respectto economy and regional security, as America has been a traditional ally.He said it was important to rebuild US ties because of huge Pakistanidiaspora there, the remittances they send back home, and the fact thatAmerica is one of major export destination for Pakistani products.Executive Director IPI Prof Sajjad Bokhari, in his remarks, said: "There isa feeling that whatsoever President Trump offered to Prime Minister ImranKhan is subject to progress on Afghanistan.

Explaining his contention, he said, the two sides agreed to a mechanism tomonitor the understandings reached during the Summit, but there was noresumption of high level bilateral dialogue, which could have provided aplatform for a sustainable dialogue.