Experts warn against unrefined edible oils, citing severe health risks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Nutrition International, in collaboration with the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) conducted an awareness session on Tuesday to address the serious health risks posed by the consumption of open and unrefined edible oils.

The event focused on the benefits of fortifying edible oils with essential vitamins, the widespread deficiency of vitamins A and D in Pakistan, and the dangers associated with unregulated oil sales.

The session brought together representatives from trade associations, edible oil mills, the health department, and various community members.

Deputy Director of the Islamabad Food Authority, Dr. Tahira Saddique, was a key speaker, highlighting the authority’s efforts to enhance food security through the fortification of edible oils.

She pointed out that more than half of the women and children in Pakistan suffer from micro-nutrient deficiencies, including iron, vitamin A, and vitamin D.

Dr. Tahira shared alarming statistics, revealing that approximately 9.9 million people in Pakistan are affected by osteoporosis, with 7.2 million of them being women.

She emphasized that fortification is a practical and effective solution to combat malnutrition across the country.

Dr Tahira also underscored the ban on the sale and purchase of open and unrefined oils, stating that strict actions will be taken against those involved in this illegal trade.

She further updated participants on the ongoing operations in Islamabad aimed at ensuring compliance with food safety regulations.

Mubashir Sharif, Zonal Manager of the Food Fortification Programme, provided insights into how fortification can be implemented at minimal costs without altering people’s dietary habits.

He emphasized that fortifying edible oils with vitamins and minerals is a crucial step towards improving public health in Pakistan.

Imtiaz Ali Shah, Provincial Programme Manager of Nutrition International, spoke about the dangers of using open and unrefined oils, detailing their adverse effects on health.

He urged oil dealers to stop the open sale of these oils to protect the public from severe health issues.

Shah also mentioned that Nutrition International is working on improving the capacity of edible oil mills and the Food Authority by employing digital technology for better quality assurance and control.

This initiative aims to enhance the overall quality standards and eliminate the circulation of harmful oils in the market.

General Manager of Punjab Oil Mills Islamabad, Tajamal who showed his support for the awareness campaign.

The event concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders to work together in eradicating the use of unrefined oils and promoting fortified alternatives to safeguard public health.

