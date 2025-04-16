- Home
Experts warn AMR threatens global health, urge action against antibiotic misuse in poultry sector
Experts Warn AMR Threatens Global Health, Urge Action Against Antibiotic Misuse In Poultry Sector
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) has emerged as a serious global health threat, affecting both humans and animals.
Experts have stressed the urgent need for coordinated, multi-sectoral action to combat AMR and advance progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
These views were shared during a multi-stakeholder workshop titled “Identifying and Implementing Evidence-Based Interventions to Reduce Antimicrobial Use and Resistance in Poultry,” organised by the Faculty of Veterinary Science at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).
Addressing the workshop online, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali highlighted AMR as one of the top global public health and development threats. He explained that AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites evolve to resist the effects of antimicrobial drugs, making common infections more difficult—and sometimes impossible—to treat.
“The misuse and overuse of antimicrobials in humans, animals, and plants are the leading causes behind the development of drug-resistant pathogens,” he added.
Director General Research (Livestock Department, Government of Punjab), Dr. Sajjad Hussain, stressed the need for joint efforts by all stakeholders to address the escalating challenge. “We must rely on research-based best practices to reduce AMR, particularly in high-risk sectors like poultry,” he said, also commending the UAF’s Veterinary Faculty for its valuable research contributions in the field.
Dr.
Rodolphe Mader from the International Centre for Antimicrobial Resistance Solutions (ICARS) shared that the organisation is focused on interventional research to combat AMR globally. “ICARS promotes a collaborative approach, working with countries around the world to develop sustainable solutions aimed at minimising antibiotic misuse across both human and animal health sectors,” he stated.
UAF Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan pointed to contributing factors such as poor sanitation, lack of hygiene, and the misuse of antimicrobials. “Access to clean water, proper sanitation, and hygiene for both humans and animals is essential to tackling AMR,” he said.
Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Science, Prof. Dr. Shahid Mahmood, explained that antibiotic resistance often occurs naturally over time due to genetic mutations, but human practices are accelerating the problem. “A One Health approach—linking human, animal, and environmental health—is vital for effective AMR management,” he added.
Dr. Mashkoor Mohsin warned that antibiotics are becoming increasingly ineffective, with drug-resistant infections spreading globally. “Poor sanitation, unregulated antibiotic use, overcrowding, and lack of effective monitoring are driving the spread of AMR,” he said.
The workshop concluded with a consensus among experts on the urgent need to implement evidence-based policies, enhance intersectoral collaboration, and raise awareness about the responsible use of antimicrobials to mitigate the growing threat of AMR.
