Experts Warn Climate Change Threatens Vulnerable Communities In Disputed Territories
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 10:20 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) At a recent symposium, experts stressed the urgent need for collective action to protect vulnerable populations in disputed territories from the impacts of climate change.
In a statement released to media here on Tuesday, the seminar organized by the Kashmir Institute of International Relations in collaboration with International Action for Peace and Sustainable Development, took place during the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.
The seminar was attended by international specialists, human rights advocates, diplomats and academics.
Speakers, including environmentalist Talha Tufail Bhatti and Dr. Shugafta Ashraf highlighted that climate change poses a severe threat to communities in conflict-affected areas, such as Kashmir.
They noted that ongoing political conflicts and violence exacerbate the challenges faced by these populations.
"Kashmir is one of the most vulnerable regions to climate change," the speakers stated, pointing to rising temperatures, melting glaciers and increased rainfall leading to flash floods.
They emphasized that these factors have significantly impacted agriculture, water supply and overall livelihoods.
The experts also mentioned the decline in groundwater levels and the negative effects on wetlands, which are crucial habitats for diverse bird species.
They warned that the region's unique ecology is further destabilized by the presence of over 900,000 Indian troops, particularly around the rapidly melting Siachin Glacier.
To combat the climate crisis, the speakers called for coordinated and comprehensive strategies to address these pressing issues effectively.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM chairs meeting regarding damages caused by recent rains in Naseerabad1 minute ago
-
CPK delegation meets Additional IGP Karachi1 minute ago
-
Journalists walk out from KP assembly’s press gallery against CM’s controversial remarks1 minute ago
-
PM calls on nation to renew commitment for building Pakistan as per Quaid's vision11 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for assaulting woman11 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses review appeals against removal of restaurants from Margalla Hills11 minutes ago
-
Mother of federal info minister spends busy day with families of PML-N deceased workers21 minutes ago
-
Quaid's determination & vision an enduring source of inspiration for nation: Gillani21 minutes ago
-
Fugitive arrested after six years from Saudi Arabia22 minutes ago
-
Governor directs VCs to make varsities drug, narcotics free31 minutes ago
-
Support of teachers, parents, political, religious scholars sought to increase literacy rate41 minutes ago
-
Gillani challenges NAB's jurisdiction in Toshakhana vehicles' case41 minutes ago