Experts warn climate change threatens vulnerable communities in disputed territories

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) At a recent symposium, experts stressed the urgent need for collective action to protect vulnerable populations in disputed territories from the impacts of climate change.

In a statement released to media here on Tuesday, the seminar organized by the Kashmir Institute of International Relations in collaboration with International Action for Peace and Sustainable Development, took place during the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

The seminar was attended by international specialists, human rights advocates, diplomats and academics.

Speakers, including environmentalist Talha Tufail Bhatti and Dr. Shugafta Ashraf highlighted that climate change poses a severe threat to communities in conflict-affected areas, such as Kashmir.

They noted that ongoing political conflicts and violence exacerbate the challenges faced by these populations.

"Kashmir is one of the most vulnerable regions to climate change," the speakers stated, pointing to rising temperatures, melting glaciers and increased rainfall leading to flash floods.

They emphasized that these factors have significantly impacted agriculture, water supply and overall livelihoods.

The experts also mentioned the decline in groundwater levels and the negative effects on wetlands, which are crucial habitats for diverse bird species.

They warned that the region's unique ecology is further destabilized by the presence of over 900,000 Indian troops, particularly around the rapidly melting Siachin Glacier.

To combat the climate crisis, the speakers called for coordinated and comprehensive strategies to address these pressing issues effectively.

APP/ahr/378