Experts Warn Of Alarming Rise In Liver Cancer Cases In Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Leading medical experts have sounded the alarm over the rising incidence of liver cancer in Pakistan, warning that the disease has become a “silent killer” claiming thousands of lives annually.
Speaking at a press conference organized by the Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology & Endoscopy on Saturday, specialists revealed that more than 5,300 new cases of liver cancer are reported each year in Pakistan, with nearly the same number of deaths.
Experts noted that liver cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, making treatment difficult. Common symptoms include jaundice, abdominal or shoulder pain, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, abdominal swelling, persistent fatigue, and itching.
For early detection, doctors recommended AFP blood tests, ultrasound, CT scan, MRI, and biopsy. Available treatment options include surgery, liver transplant, ablation, embolization, chemotherapy, and modern targeted therapies.
Citing World Health Organization (WHO) data, experts said liver cancer incidence in Pakistan stands at 7.6 per 100,000 men and 2.8 per 100,000 women, while the National Cancer Registry reports it accounts for nearly 7% of all male cancer cases in the country.
Prof. Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor urged the public to take preventive steps, including Hepatitis B vaccination, timely treatment for Hepatitis C, safe food consumption, and regular liver tests to ensure early detection.
The conference was addressed by Prof. Dr. Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab (President, Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology & Endoscopy), Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal (Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Medical University), Prof. Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor (Mayo Hospital), Prof. Dr. Shumail Zafar Chaudhry, Dr. Junaid Mushtaq Cheema, Dr. Ayesha Hanif, and other senior medical experts.
Recent Stories
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa
Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days
Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..
Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders payment of salaries to ‘Suthra Punjab’ workers1 minute ago
-
Secretary suspends principal during surprise visit1 minute ago
-
District Seerat-un-Nabi Committee meets to review arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi1 minute ago
-
26 labour laws merged to safeguard worker rights: Secretary2 minutes ago
-
Rescuers honoured for saving woman's life2 minutes ago
-
Experts warn of alarming rise in liver cancer cases in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari slams propaganda against Punjab CM over May 9 attacks12 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab visits World Expo 2025 in Osaka12 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over death of minor girl in Rahim Yar Khan12 minutes ago
-
Good Governance Forums calls for protection of public places22 minutes ago
-
Lawyer killed during police raid in Charsadda, heirs stage protest32 minutes ago
-
Mayor, DFO signs agreement for launching tree plantation campaign32 minutes ago