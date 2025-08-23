Experts warn of alarming rise in liver cancer cases in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Leading medical experts have sounded the alarm over the rising incidence of liver cancer in Pakistan, warning that the disease has become a “silent killer” claiming thousands of lives annually.

Speaking at a press conference organized by the Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology & Endoscopy on Saturday, specialists revealed that more than 5,300 new cases of liver cancer are reported each year in Pakistan, with nearly the same number of deaths.

Experts noted that liver cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, making treatment difficult. Common symptoms include jaundice, abdominal or shoulder pain, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, abdominal swelling, persistent fatigue, and itching.

For early detection, doctors recommended AFP blood tests, ultrasound, CT scan, MRI, and biopsy. Available treatment options include surgery, liver transplant, ablation, embolization, chemotherapy, and modern targeted therapies.

Citing World Health Organization (WHO) data, experts said liver cancer incidence in Pakistan stands at 7.6 per 100,000 men and 2.8 per 100,000 women, while the National Cancer Registry reports it accounts for nearly 7% of all male cancer cases in the country.

Prof. Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor urged the public to take preventive steps, including Hepatitis B vaccination, timely treatment for Hepatitis C, safe food consumption, and regular liver tests to ensure early detection.

The conference was addressed by Prof. Dr. Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab (President, Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology & Endoscopy), Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal (Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Medical University), Prof. Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor (Mayo Hospital), Prof. Dr. Shumail Zafar Chaudhry, Dr. Junaid Mushtaq Cheema, Dr. Ayesha Hanif, and other senior medical experts.