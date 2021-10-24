UrduPoint.com

Experts Warn Of Blindness Due To Diabetes

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Experts in an awareness moot on eye disorders especially due to Diabetes advised public to take good care of it for avoiding blindness.

Renowned Ophthalmologists from South Punjab warned that Diabetic Macular Edema, Age Related Macular Degeneration (ADM) and Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) lead to serious vision problems.

Among other former Hod Nishtar Medical College, Dr Tehsin Sahi, Dr Afzal Bodal, Dr Manzoor Hussain Malik, Dr Naveed Sadiq, Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital Dr Sofia Farrukh, Children Complex Assistant Prof, Dr Ajmal Chaudhary, GSSH Dr Waqar Shakoor, Dr Abbas ,Dr Hafiz Nadeem, Dr Latif Chandia, Dr Ali Afzal Bodla, Dr Rashid Qureshi, Dr Ghulam Abbas were present.

Govt Shebaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Irum Raza in her welcome address highlighted the initiatives being taken by the department despite limited resources which are not less than a tertiary care hospital for curing eye diseases.

She shared the data on the surgeries conducted in the health facility adding that such awareness would be a regular feature in future under the department.

Dr Ali Afzal Bodla spoke in length on Diabetic Macular Edema which was a serious eye complication that could cause vision problems or blindness.

He underscored the role of intravitreal injections during curing of the disease.

Dr Hafiz Muhammad Nadeem discussed about Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and its treatment.

It is an eye disease that can blur one's central vision. It happens when aging causes damage to the macula — the part of the eye that controls sharp, straight-ahead vision. The macula is part of the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye.

Dr Ajmal Chaudhary shed light on Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) that was a potentially blinding eye disorder that primarily affects premature infants weighing about 2¾ Pounds (1250 grams) or less that were born before 31 weeks of gestation whereas a full-term pregnancy has a gestation of 38–42 weeks.

Senior doctors also shared their experiences in connection with eye disorders.

GSSH Ophthalmology Department in collaboration with a multinational pharmaceutical company arranged a seminar.

