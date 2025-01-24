Experts warn of ecological imbalance in Chitral Gol National Park amid snow leopard migration due to warming climate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Experts in wildlife conservation have raised concerns over looming ecological imbalance in Chitral Gol National Park as rising temperature is driving snow leopards to higher altitudes in search of colder climates.

This shift allows medium-sized predators to dominate hunting grounds, disrupting the food chain and threatening the park's delicate ecosystem, they added.

“Known for its pristine alpine environment and biodiversity, Chitral Gol National Park faces a significant challenge as the warming climate disrupts the delicate balance of its ecosystem,” says Dr. Muhammad Ali Nawaz, Founding Director of the Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF).

Nestled in the high Hindukush mountain range, the park serves as a habitat for diverse wildlife, including the Kashmir Markhor, Ibex, Snow Leopard, Lynx, Wolves, Golden Eagle, Chakor, Ram Chakor, Pheasants, and various other birds and animals.

The snow leopard, a flagship species of high-altitude ecosystems, is struggling to adapt to the changing climate, resulting in its migration to even higher altitudes.

“From 2007 to 2010, snow leopards were frequently sighted in Chitral Gol National Park, both by locals and through camera traps,” Dr. Nawaz shared.

“However, since 2018, no sightings have been reported, signalling a concerning change in the region's biodiversity.”

Rizwanullah, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Chitral Gol National Park, highlights the phenomenon of "mesopredator release," wherein the absence of apex predators like the snow leopard allows medium-sized predators, such as lynx and wolves, to thrive.

“These predators now target smaller, new born wild goats, which threatens the genetic diversity and population growth of the Markhor,” Rizwanullah explained.

The DFO attributes the disappearance of snow leopards to climate change.

“In 2006, the Wildlife Department successfully tracked a snow leopard by fitting it with a GPS collar. However, the species has since moved to higher altitudes, such as the Tirich and Laspur valleys, as locals frequently report sightings there,” he said.

To address this challenge, the Wildlife Department has approached the Snow Leopard Foundation to install additional camera traps in the park's remote and upper sections.

Furthermore, Chitral University has been requested to assign research studies to M.Phil and Ph.D. students to investigate the reasons behind the snow leopard's migration and its ecological impacts.

Regular “Lambing Surveys” of the Markhor population are also recommended to monitor their reproductive health and population trends.

“Snow leopards are indicators of a healthy alpine ecosystem. Their absence signals broader ecological shifts that could cascade into widespread environmental degradation,” noted a Wildlife Department official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The declining snow leopard population could lead to an overabundance of herbivores, triggering overgrazing and habitat destruction. Human-induced factors such as deforestation, illegal hunting, and overgrazing further exacerbate these threats.

Experts underscores urgent action to park’s biodiversity and proposed implementing climate-resilient conservation strategies, promoting reforestation, and engaging local communities in sustainable resource management.

“Preserving snow leopards is not just about saving a single species. It’s about safeguarding the ecological balance that sustains life across the region,” experts emphasized.

Without swift and coordinated intervention, the disappearance of snow leopards could herald a broader environmental crisis in Chitral Gol National Park, they warned.