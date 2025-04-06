Experts warn of growing cyber risks to young minds, call for collective action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Notable cybersecurity experts Sunday stressed the importance of collective efforts from parents, educators and stakeholders to mitigate the adverse effects of digital influences on young minds, who are often overlooked by their families and instead find guidance online.

Former Additional Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency Ammar Jaffri, while speaking to ptv news, explained Pakistan's cybercrime wing and its efforts to combat online threats, emphasizing the need for collective action from all stakeholders.

Ammar Jaffri also emphasized the need for strict checks and balances to combat cybercrimes and ensure online safety.

The establishment of the NCCIA was approved by the federal cabinet in December 2023, and it's a significant step towards enhancing cybersecurity in Pakistan, he added.

The Federal Government has activated the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to tackle online fraud cases and raise awareness about cybercrimes with an aim to enhance cybersecurity and protect citizens from online threats.

Ammar Jaffri emphasized the importance of protecting youth from cybercrimes.

He also discussed ways to safeguard young people from online threats, such as cyber-bullying, harassment and exploitation.

This may include educating youth about digital citizenship, online safety and cybersecurity best practices, he

added.

Responding to a query, Ammar Jaffri emphasized that cybercrimes pose a significant threat to youth, causing emotional distress, online harassment, financial exploitation and identity theft, underscoring the importance of education and prevention strategies to mitigate these risks.

Cybercrime is any criminal act related to computers and networks which is called hacking, phishing, spamming or is used as a tool to commit an offence (child pornography and hate crimes) conducted through the internet. It is a bigger risk now than ever before due to the sheer number of connected people and devices, he highlighted.

Dr. Mazhar Iqbal Bhutti, a psychiatrist notes a concerning rise in youth involvement in cybercrime, which can have severe consequences for individuals, businesses and nations.

He identified a lack of parental guidance and oversight as a key contributing factor to this issue.

Iqbal Bhutti emphasizes that parents and guardians are essential in guiding young people's behaviour and attitudes, particularly in the digital realm.

They should educate their children about cybercrime risks, promote responsible technology use, and set boundaries while teaching cybersecurity best practices to ensure a safe online experience, he added.

To another query, experts suggest that children who are often ignored or neglected at home or within their family environments may be more susceptible to the allure of online pleasures and games.