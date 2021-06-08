Experts warn of increasing floods, water scarcity due to global warming

Experts at a webinar said that 80 percent of rivers in the country are supplied water from glaciers which are being affected by global warming that will result in increasing flood and deepening water scarcity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Experts at a webinar said that 80 percent of rivers in the country are supplied water from glaciers which are being affected by global warming that will result in increasing flood and deepening water scarcity.

The webinar in connection with World Environment Day was jointly arranged by Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) and Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Chairing the session, UAF Former Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Riaz Hussain Qureshi, stressed on the protection of environment with collaborated efforts. He said that the groundwater was being polluted that was causing hazardous effects on the health and agriculture. He added that the excessive usage of pesticides and chemicals were making agriculture bad for human use. He said that proper care of the plants was essential otherwise the sapling will face the increased mortality ratio. He said, "We have to plant the sampling everywhere to fight environmental issue." He said that the present government's Ten billion Tsunami project was a hallmark step that includes restoring mangroves and forests, as well as planting trees in urban and rural settings.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi called for pacing up the efforts to mitigate the effects of climate changes, environmental and other pollution that was playing havoc with the lives of the people. He said that through the Ten Billion Tsunami project Pakistan is contributing to the Bonn Challenge, a global effort linked to the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

Under the challenge, countries are pledging to bring 350 million hectares of the world's deforested and degraded land into restoration by 2030. University of Agriculture Faisalabad is playing active role and partner with Government at local and national level, he added.

MNSUA Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali said, "Quality of our environment has tremendous impact on our survival, health, food security, economy and prosperity." He said that there was very close relationship between agriculture and environment. "We are taking bold steps to protect our environment for our future generations." He said that World Environment Day is observed by United Nations to encourage worldwide awareness and work towards improving the environment.

Prof. Ed Barrett Lennard from Murdoch University, Perth-Australia also spoke on the occasion and said soil salinity will be exacerbated by climate change, but hope also remains.

Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, UAF Prof. Dr. Javaid Akhtar mentioned relationship between environmental conditions and soil quality and stressed on devising sustainable strategies for the mitigation of environmental degradation to ensure food security. World Environment Day is celebrated to bring a change in your lifestyle; educate other people about the environment, create awareness among the young about nature and the significance of soil, birds, animals and ecology and respect and protect biodiversity and nature, he added.