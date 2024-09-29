Experts Warn Of Sedentary Lifestyle Risks On 'World Heart Day'
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Marking World Heart Day, cardiologists Sunday sound the alarm on the devastating consequences of gadget addiction, urging individuals to prioritize a balanced lifestyle to safeguard their heart health as heart attacks, stroke and heart failure kill million people every year.
World Heart Day is observed on September 29 every year to raise awareness about heart disease and preventive measures that can help prevent and manage cardiovascular diseases, renowned cardiologist Maj. Gen. (R) Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kayani said while talking to a private news channel.
On the occasion, cardiologists stress the imperative of adopting a wholesome lifestyle, warning that gadget addiction poses a significant threat to cardiovascular well-being.
He emphasized the urgent need to disconnect from gadgets and reconnect with life's essentials for a healthier heart and mind.
Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the world’s number one killer. Combined, conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels such as heart attack, stroke and heart failure, he said, adding, the majority of these deaths happen in low- and middle-income countries.
By making small changes to our lifestyle what we eat and drink, how much we exercise, and how we manage stress we can better manage our heart health and beat CVD, he suggested.
Asst. Prof. Dr. Rubina Khan another cardiologist emphasized that young adults must prioritize building a supportive network, comprising a healthy work environment and emotional support systems. This foundation, established during childhood, serves as a vital safeguard against cardiovascular disease.
Dr. Khan stressed that emotional support systems play a critical role in maintaining heart health. Chronic stress, anxiety, and depression can significantly increase the risk of heart disease. A robust support network helps mitigate these risks, promoting emotional resilience and overall well-being.
By incorporating these elements, young adults can create a heart-healthy ecosystem, shielding themselves from the devastating consequences of cardiovascular disease, she added.
World Heart Day is crucial in reducing the global burden of heart disease by promoting preventive practices, regular health check-ups, and healthy lifestyle habits, she mentioned.
Campaigns like World Heart Day are vital for educating the public on risk factors and how to manage them, she added.
