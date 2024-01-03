Experts warn pollutants, dense fog leading to 'Pneumonia, asthma attacks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Health experts on Wednesday warned that the continued thick smog in various cities of the country has become a real threat to citizens' health, as the air pollution rate increasing to an alarming level and leading to multiple chest infection diseases like Pneumonia.

Talking to a Private news channel, a specialist of ENT Dr Afnan Hayat children and elders are physiologically more vulnerable to air pollution than adults because their brains, lungs and other organs are still developing, adding, that hospitals were on high alert with beds and ventilators set aside for extra emergency cases.

He advised that pneumonia is undoubtedly a risky respiratory health infection which can become a big problem when air pollution levels flare up.

Citizens should keep themselves indoors during fog times, the risk of pneumonia and other severe respiratory problems doubled and also increases the risk of mortality, he added.

“In case of fog and smog, people are advised to take some precautionary measures and vaccinate their children", he added.

The expert also suggested plenty of rest, warm beverages, steam baths, or the use of humidifiers in houses for air moisture and timely consultations with doctors.

Replying to a question, he mentioned that Pneumonia begins with symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Not only adults can get pneumonia, but children and the elderly can also experience it.

Interim Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir added that

smog was an additional factor in the increased respiratory diseases.

He confirmed that the number of pneumonia cases was higher than the previous year and asked citizens for timely vaccination

Talking about the shortage of vaccines, he made it clear that in Punjab demand for vaccines was being increased due to this issue patients facing problems but the provincial government was taking all-out steps to fulfill the demand in hospitals.