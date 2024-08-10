Experts weigh in on early life stress at MUST seminar

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Department of Mass Communication at Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) hosted a thought-provoking seminar on Saturday, shedding light on the impact of early life stress on adulthood.

The event drew a large and diverse audience, including students, faculty, and mental health professionals, who gathered to discuss the critical issue. Keynote speaker Dr. Sajjad emphasized the importance of stress management through Islamic teachings, highlighting the role of spirituality in maintaining mental well-being.

Meanwhile, Dr. Aqeel presented a detailed analysis of the long-term effects of early life stress on adulthood, stressing the need for early intervention and support systems for children facing stressful environments.

Prof. Mohy-ud-Din called for more frequent discussions and workshops to break the stigma surrounding mental health issues, while Dr. Shakeel highlighted the need for targeted mental health interventions for men.

The seminar was widely praised for providing valuable insights and underscoring the importance of continued dialogue on mental health awareness, particularly in academic settings.

