Experts Weigh In On Early Life Stress At MUST Seminar
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2024 | 10:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Department of Mass Communication at Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) hosted a thought-provoking seminar on Saturday, shedding light on the impact of early life stress on adulthood.
The event drew a large and diverse audience, including students, faculty, and mental health professionals, who gathered to discuss the critical issue. Keynote speaker Dr. Sajjad emphasized the importance of stress management through Islamic teachings, highlighting the role of spirituality in maintaining mental well-being.
Meanwhile, Dr. Aqeel presented a detailed analysis of the long-term effects of early life stress on adulthood, stressing the need for early intervention and support systems for children facing stressful environments.
Prof. Mohy-ud-Din called for more frequent discussions and workshops to break the stigma surrounding mental health issues, while Dr. Shakeel highlighted the need for targeted mental health interventions for men.
The seminar was widely praised for providing valuable insights and underscoring the importance of continued dialogue on mental health awareness, particularly in academic settings.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Father, son killed in accident on Indus highway21 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem pledges to keep shinning, thanks nation for unwavering support31 minutes ago
-
Satirist recounts how South Punjab's historic Emerson college survived post 1947 partition troubles41 minutes ago
-
Kids lead patriotic fervour as Pakistan gears up for 14th August celebrations41 minutes ago
-
Swat valley's hidden gem 'Madyan town' opens its doors for tourists1 hour ago
-
Independence is priceless; Lala Nazar Hussain recounts ordeal of 1947's migration1 hour ago
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah11 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz12 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club12 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti12 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days12 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity12 hours ago