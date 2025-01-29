Experts, youth leaders for urgent action on unemployment, entrepreneurship

A high-level roundtable discussion on Wednesday emphasized the need for urgent action to tackle youth unemployment, with experts and youth leaders advocating for stronger public-private partnerships to drive job creation and startup support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A high-level roundtable discussion on Wednesday emphasized the need for urgent action to tackle youth unemployment, with experts and youth leaders advocating for stronger public-private partnerships to drive job creation and startup support.

The discussion was hosted in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the theme "Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship," at Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Summit 2025, being held here.

The participants stressed that investing in youth-led enterprises could be a game-changer for economic growth and innovation in the region.

Adnan Pasha, Head of Development Financing at HBL, underscored the importance of equipping young people with the right skills and resources to secure jobs and launch businesses.

He highlighted the need for policy reforms, greater access to financing for young entrepreneurs, and digital upskilling programs to prepare youth for an evolving job market.

Echoing this sentiment, UNDP Pakistan’s Deputy Resident Representative Van Nguyen outlined key policy measures to support youth entrepreneurship, including simplified business registration, seed funding access, mentorship programs, targeted tax breaks, and skills development initiatives.

Syed Raza Mohsin, CEO of Vlektra, stressed the importance of aligning education and training with industry needs.

He called for stronger collaboration between businesses, educational institutions, and policymakers to ensure that curricula reflect emerging trends in technology, green energy, and creative industries.

“Hands-on experience, integration of soft skills, and lifelong learning must be prioritized to keep pace with rapid advancements and evolving job market demands,” he added.

Youth representatives at the discussion shed light on the difficulties they face in entering the workforce and securing funding for startups.

They emphasized the need for a more supportive ecosystem that fosters innovation and provides equal opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

In response, the panel assured them of ongoing and upcoming initiatives aimed at creating an enabling environment for youth-led businesses.

The roundtable marked a significant step in shaping inclusive policies that empower young people, reaffirming the commitment of stakeholders to build sustainable economic opportunities for the next generation.

