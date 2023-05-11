UrduPoint.com

Expired Beverages Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Expired beverages seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Assistant Administrator General Bus Stand seized over 300 expired cold drinks bottles and sealed the tuck shops here on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson,the Assistant administrator Rana Habibul Rehman along with team inspected various tuck shops and seized the beverages,besides discarding the same on the spot.

He said that all shopkeepers and tuck shops owners had been strictly warned that no compromise would be made on quality of items and stern legal action would be taken against the elements involved in illegal practice.

Related Topics

Same All

Recent Stories

e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

21 minutes ago
 IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

52 minutes ago
 Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over ‘vi ..

Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over ‘violent protests’

2 hours ago
 UAE at forefront of global crisis management, expe ..

UAE at forefront of global crisis management, experts agree at CEMS Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.