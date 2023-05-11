Expired beverages seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Assistant Administrator General Bus Stand seized over 300 expired cold drinks bottles and sealed the tuck shops here on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson,the Assistant administrator Rana Habibul Rehman along with team inspected various tuck shops and seized the beverages,besides discarding the same on the spot.

He said that all shopkeepers and tuck shops owners had been strictly warned that no compromise would be made on quality of items and stern legal action would be taken against the elements involved in illegal practice.