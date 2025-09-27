Open Menu

Expired Biscuits, Substandard Ice Cream Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Expired biscuits, substandard ice cream seized

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled a bid to supply expired biscuits and substandard 'kulfi' during a blockade at Pathan Hotel Chowk, Kot Addu-Multan Road.

According to the PFA, over 100,000 unsafe 'kulfi' pieces and 3,000 kgs of expired biscuits were seized and discarded.

The supplier was fined Rs. 50,000.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed that counterfeiters had no space in Punjab and all available resources were being utilised to ensure food safety.

