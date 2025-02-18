Open Menu

Expired Cold Drinks Seized At Hospitals’ Canteens

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Expired cold drinks seized at hospitals’ canteens

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority conducted operations at various places of the district to ensure availability of safe and healthy food items for citizens

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority conducted operations at various places of the district to ensure availability of safe and healthy food items for citizens.

As part of those operations, according to district administration, the authority’s team conducted inspections of various hospital canteens including District Headquarters Hospital, Mufti Mahmood Teaching Hospital, and Gomal Medical College following public complaints.

During inspection, the team seized expired cold drinks at DHQ Hospital's canteen while a large quantity of expired beverages was seized and immediately discarded at Mufti Mahmood Teaching Hospital and Gomal Medical College.

Fines were also imposed on the respective canteens during these operations.

Recent Stories

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, ..

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, Knesset members in Jerusalem

2 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in ..

UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat

17 minutes ago
 TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died d ..

TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died due to overdose of intoxicating ..

20 minutes ago
 Scientists emphasize significance of natural produ ..

Scientists emphasize significance of natural products in treating health disorde ..

13 seconds ago
 PHA carries out plantation of flowers at Police Tr ..

PHA carries out plantation of flowers at Police Training School Rawalpindi

15 seconds ago
 Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in ..

Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in Dr. Akash murder case

30 minutes ago
Ministry of Finance launches IPSAS certification t ..

Ministry of Finance launches IPSAS certification to strengthen financial experti ..

31 minutes ago
 Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on Mar ..

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on March 4

32 minutes ago
 Unprecedented growth of banking sector plays role ..

Unprecedented growth of banking sector plays role in stabilizing economy: Qaisar

3 minutes ago
 National outreach program for higher education fac ..

National outreach program for higher education faculty launched

1 minute ago
 Blind murder case solved, three held In Multan

Blind murder case solved, three held In Multan

2 minutes ago
 Expired cold drinks seized at hospitals’ canteen ..

Expired cold drinks seized at hospitals’ canteens

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan