Expired cold drinks seized at hospitals’ canteens

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority conducted operations at various places of the district to ensure availability of safe and healthy food items for citizens.

As part of those operations, according to district administration, the authority’s team conducted inspections of various hospital canteens including District Headquarters Hospital, Mufti Mahmood Teaching Hospital, and Gomal Medical College following public complaints.

During inspection, the team seized expired cold drinks at DHQ Hospital's canteen while a large quantity of expired beverages was seized and immediately discarded at Mufti Mahmood Teaching Hospital and Gomal Medical College.

Fines were also imposed on the respective canteens during these operations.