Expired Cold Drinks Seized By Punjab Food Authority
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) On the occasion of Eid, the Punjab food Authority took action against unhealthy expired drinks, seizing a large supply on Wednesday.
Led by Deputy Director Operations Ata Arif, the team destroyed hundreds of liters of expired cold drinks at a warehouse.
DG Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed stated that a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on the warehouse owners.
The harmful expired cold drinks, intended for sale to citizens during Eid, pose health risks and will not be tolerated. The authority remains committed to safeguarding public health against detrimental substances.
