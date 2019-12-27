Expired drugs recovered from Naqash Pharmacy in Attock

(@imziishan)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :A team of health department along with representatives of district administration Friday raided at Naqash Pharmacy situated at Naz Cinema and recovered expired, misbranded, unregistered and unwarranted drugs from the pharmacy.

Provincial Drug Controller Syed Tariq Masood Shah along with Drug Controller Adnan Aslam and Assistant Commissioner Attock Jannat Hussain Nekokara raided at the pharmacy where the qualified person was also not present at the time.

Syed Tariq Shah said that Not for Sale items and sub standard capsules used for delivery cases have been also recovered.

He said the samples had been sent to laboratory and action would be taken after receiving the lab report.

He said, some sex related medicines had been recovered from a store at Zaman Sons Plaza and action will be taken accordingly.

He said, positive report regarding spurious drugs at Bilal Pharmacy has been received and FIR has been registered.

The provincial Drug Controller also collected some samples including Tab Duphaston and Injection Acyclovir for lab test and analysis. It is worth mentioning that this pharmacy remained on local purchase panel of the District Headquarters Hospital Attock for quite a long time.