Expired, illegal pesticides worth Rs 47.5m seized, 4 storages sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :A joint team of district administration and agriculture department on Friday raided four pesticide storage facilities and seized expired and illegal pesticides worth over Rs 47.5 million at industrial estate area Multan and sealed all four stores.

Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides (PWQCP) Shahid Hussain conducted raids under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Amir Iftikhar, director PWQCP Dr.

Ghulam Abbas, and deputy director Zulfiqar Ali. During different raids, expired and illegal pesticides worthRs 47.5 million were recovered and handed over to police as case property.

As many as twenty-one (21) samples were collected including 17 those collected during the raids and were sent to the laboratory for analysis. Cases have been got registered against the violators with the Muzaffarabad police station in Multan, said an official release.