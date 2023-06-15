UrduPoint.com

Expired Pesticides Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Expired pesticides seized

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Expired pesticides worth Rs.13,59,968 were seized during crackdown here.

Agriculture Pest Warning department seized the herbicides in huge quantity from grain market of tehsil Jahanian on Thursday.

Dr Yasir, Assistant Director Agriculture who led the crackdown down registered case with Jahanian Police Station on his report.

All recovered drugs with purchasing receipts were handed over to the police.

He said later on that agriculture was fundamental subject for their economy. He said those who would exploit farmers be dealt with iron hands. He said provision of pesticides on standard rates was main preference of his job.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Agriculture Job Jahanian Market From

Recent Stories

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of ..

PM Shehbaz visits mausoleum of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Ba ..

2 hours ago
 Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with ..

Indian teenager smashes Guinness World Record with 127-hour dance marathon

2 hours ago
 Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

3 hours ago
 Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last ..

Cyclonic BIPARJOY moves northeastward during last 6 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.