Expired pesticides seized

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Expired pesticides worth Rs.13,59,968 were seized during crackdown here.

Agriculture Pest Warning department seized the herbicides in huge quantity from grain market of tehsil Jahanian on Thursday.

Dr Yasir, Assistant Director Agriculture who led the crackdown down registered case with Jahanian Police Station on his report.

All recovered drugs with purchasing receipts were handed over to the police.

He said later on that agriculture was fundamental subject for their economy. He said those who would exploit farmers be dealt with iron hands. He said provision of pesticides on standard rates was main preference of his job.