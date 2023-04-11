Close
Expired Pesticides Seized During Inspection

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Expired pesticides seized during inspection

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Agriculture department seized expired pesticides worth Rs 123,540 from a dealers' shop during a raid at Rangpur area in Muzaffargarh.

According to official sources, an officer of the agriculture department namely Inspector Sana Ullah inspected a dealer shop in Rangpur.

He found expired pesticides worth Rs 123,540. He sent samples to the lab for analysis and also submitted an application for registration of FIR against the owners namely Faisal Hayyat and Abdul Manan (joint business).

