Expired pesticides seized in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) In a major crackdown on counterfeit agricultural inputs, the Agriculture Department recovered over Rs 550 million worth of expired and fake pesticides during a raid in Multan.

The operation was led by Director of Pest Warning and Quality Control, Syed Ismat Hussain, under the directives of Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

According to officials, authorities seized 6,661 litres and 1,292 kilograms of pesticides—including 24 expired products—from an illegal warehouse.

The confiscated stock was reportedly being repackaged and relabelled for sale in the market.

The warehouse has been sealed, one suspect has been arrested, and a case has been registered under relevant laws at Muzaffarabad Police Station. The Agriculture Department reaffirmed its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against counterfeit and substandard agricultural products to safeguard the interests of farmers.