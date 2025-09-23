Open Menu

Expired Pesticides Seized In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Expired pesticides seized in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) In a major crackdown on counterfeit agricultural inputs, the Agriculture Department recovered over Rs 550 million worth of expired and fake pesticides during a raid in Multan.

The operation was led by Director of Pest Warning and Quality Control, Syed Ismat Hussain, under the directives of Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

According to officials, authorities seized 6,661 litres and 1,292 kilograms of pesticides—including 24 expired products—from an illegal warehouse.

The confiscated stock was reportedly being repackaged and relabelled for sale in the market.

The warehouse has been sealed, one suspect has been arrested, and a case has been registered under relevant laws at Muzaffarabad Police Station. The Agriculture Department reaffirmed its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against counterfeit and substandard agricultural products to safeguard the interests of farmers.

Recent Stories

vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

15 minutes ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

43 minutes ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

43 minutes ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

46 minutes ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

55 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to wo ..

Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women

1 hour ago
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agre ..

TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti ..

Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan