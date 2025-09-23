Expired Pesticides Seized In Multan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) In a major crackdown on counterfeit agricultural inputs, the Agriculture Department recovered over Rs 550 million worth of expired and fake pesticides during a raid in Multan.
The operation was led by Director of Pest Warning and Quality Control, Syed Ismat Hussain, under the directives of Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.
According to officials, authorities seized 6,661 litres and 1,292 kilograms of pesticides—including 24 expired products—from an illegal warehouse.
The confiscated stock was reportedly being repackaged and relabelled for sale in the market.
The warehouse has been sealed, one suspect has been arrested, and a case has been registered under relevant laws at Muzaffarabad Police Station. The Agriculture Department reaffirmed its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against counterfeit and substandard agricultural products to safeguard the interests of farmers.
Recent Stories
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador
Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Expired pesticides seized in Multan3 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender arrested3 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for harassing woman3 minutes ago
-
Workshop on quality enhancement3 minutes ago
-
By-elections to be held in Sukkur district on September 2413 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident13 minutes ago
-
Mayor Nawabshah visits NDF Rehabilition Centre23 minutes ago
-
Ahsan expresses grief over demise of SA’s Grand Mufti Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh23 minutes ago
-
Challan filed against Aleema Khan in Nov. 26 violent protest23 minutes ago
-
KMU organizes Mental Health camp for cloudburst victims in Buner23 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador inaugurates buses gifted to IIUI23 minutes ago
-
PM’s Coordinator condoles death of Saudi Grand Mufti33 minutes ago