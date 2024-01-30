Expired, Unhygienic Frozen Meat Worth Rs1.8 Mln Discarded: PFA
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) under the supervision of its Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid raided the Naveed Kabab Unit (frozen meat point) in Gulshan Ravi and stopped its production beside lodging an FIR against it.
The authority discarded 12,000kg of substandard stinky meat; 1,800kg of minced meat, 600kg of kababs, 600kg of koftas, 200kg of tainted chilli and spices during the raid.
In a press statements, the PFA DG said that the authority had taken action against the food business operator (FBO) for preparing kababs and koftas with expired and unhygienic meat as well as adulterated spices. He said that the authority also witnessed expired meat in dirty freezers and the worst condition of hygiene in the production area.
Apart from that, he said that it failed to present a food licence to the raiding team. Muhammad Asim Javaid further said the authority also lodged an FIR against the unit over violation of the PFA Act with the respective police station while the raiding team discarded expired meat worth Rs1.8 million. He said that thousands of kilograms of frozen meat products were to be supplied to different marts and stores at cheap rates after attractive packaging.
Moreover, he said that the consumption of poor and substandard quality meat can cause various diseases of the stomach and intestines. The authority will make Punjab free of adulteration mafia by rooting out their ‘dens’ and unlawful businesses, the PFA DG said.
