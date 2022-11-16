Explanation sought from UET Prof. over social media criticism on Minister HED

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar on Wednesday served second explanation notice to Associate Professor Dr Sajjad Wali Khan (BPS-20) Department of Civil Engineering over alleged taunting remarks on Twitter against Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Khan Bangash.

The letter issued here said that the remarks of the professor were defamatory against the Minister who was also the Pro-VC of the university.

Despite denial of the professor about his defamatory remarks against the Minister, the UET Establishment asked the professor to re-submit his reply within seven days of the notice.

It is to mention here that the Associate Professor allegedly tweeted to KP Minister that, "Your attention is more towards establishment of new university for political gains rather than quality of education. Your government is simply unable to run the existing universities of KP; destroyed all existing universities of KP, brought them at the verge of financial collapse, diverted all funds towards UET Swat," the message said in reply to a tweet to Minster Kamran Bangash.