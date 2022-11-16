UrduPoint.com

Explanation Sought From UET Prof. Over Social Media Criticism On Minister HED

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Explanation sought from UET Prof. over social media criticism on Minister HED

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar on Wednesday served second explanation notice to Associate Professor Dr Sajjad Wali Khan (BPS-20) Department of Civil Engineering over alleged taunting remarks on Twitter against Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Khan Bangash.

The letter issued here said that the remarks of the professor were defamatory against the Minister who was also the Pro-VC of the university.

Despite denial of the professor about his defamatory remarks against the Minister, the UET Establishment asked the professor to re-submit his reply within seven days of the notice.

It is to mention here that the Associate Professor allegedly tweeted to KP Minister that, "Your attention is more towards establishment of new university for political gains rather than quality of education. Your government is simply unable to run the existing universities of KP; destroyed all existing universities of KP, brought them at the verge of financial collapse, diverted all funds towards UET Swat," the message said in reply to a tweet to Minster Kamran Bangash.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swat Twitter University Of Engineering And Technology All Government

Recent Stories

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoo ..

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

3 hours ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

4 hours ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

4 hours ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

6 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.