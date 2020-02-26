UrduPoint.com
Exploring Innovative Ideas To Help Address Emerging Challenges Of Power Sector: Saif Ullah Chatha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:29 PM

Exploring innovative ideas to help address emerging challenges of power sector: Saif Ullah Chatha

Member Tariff National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA0 Saif Ullah Chatha Wednesday said that exploring innovative ideas, techniques and international best practices would help address existing and emerging challenges of power sector of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):Member Tariff National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Saif Ullah Chatha Wednesday said that exploring innovative ideas, techniques and international best practices would help address existing and emerging challenges of power sector of the country.

Addressing at opening session of the third day of the first NEPRA Energy Week 2020, he highlighted that the idea of conducting innovative session was to learn more about the advancements in technology as well as latest approaches in planning, policy making, financing and the required regulatory regime.

He said main objective of today's session was to have a meaningful discussion about the issues of power sector.

The Energy Experts in the Innovation session focused on the recent trends in Renewable Energy (RE), Integrated Energy planning, solar wind hybrid Model, virtual Generation and Grid, emerging prospects of Distributed Generation & prospects of Electric vehicles in Pakistan.

The Innovation Session was attended by various representatives of utilities and industry, academia of NUST & LUMS, International & National Energy Experts including SEIMENS, IRENA, USAID and various project developers.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks from Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi.

He also appreciated the efforts of the innovation day's managing team for conducting such a fruitful session. Furthermore, the innovative ideas and valuable recommendations shared by the experts were highly appreciated by NEPRA Authority and the participants.

Later, the Chairman NEPRA distributed souvenirs and certificates among the resource persons.

