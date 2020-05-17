UrduPoint.com
Exploring Nature Better Than Sitting At Home: German Youth Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 06:10 PM

Exploring nature better than sitting at home: German youth envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Youth Ambassador of the German Embassy Islamabad Marion Pfennigs Sunday said exploring nature and beautiful landscape of the Federal Capital was better than sitting free at homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marion Pfennigs, in a tweet, said : " When there are no flights out to a tropical paradise, just hike to one...

most fun morning I had in a long time #IslamabadDiaries #BeautifulPakistan."She expressed her pleasure to see the beautiful landscapes, and neat and clean environment of the capital, and termed it a blessing for its citizens.

Talking to APP, she said sometimes the calamities like pandemics became a blessing for the nature. The humans should play a responsible role to protect the nature for future generations, she added.

