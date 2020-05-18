Exploring nature better than sitting at home: German youth envoy

Youth Ambassador of the German Embassy Islamabad Marion Pfennigs said that exploring nature and beautiful landscape of the Federal Capital was better than sitting free at homes during the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Youth Ambassador of the German Embassy Islamabad Marion Pfennigs said that exploring nature and beautiful landscape of the Federal Capital was better than sitting free at homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marion Pfennigs, in a tweet, said : " When there are no flights out to a tropical paradise, just hike to one...

most fun morning I had in a long time #IslamabadDiaries #BeautifulPakistan." She expressed her pleasure to see the beautiful landscapes, and neat and clean environment of the capital, and termed it a blessing for its citizens.

Talking to APP, she said sometimes the calamities like pandemics became a blessing for the nature. The humans should play a responsible role to protect the nature for future generations, she added.

