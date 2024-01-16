Open Menu

Exploring New Avenues For Trade Cooperation Vital To Augment Pak-German Ties: Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Exploring new avenues for trade cooperation vital to augment Pak-German ties: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Germany Saqlain Syedah has said that exploring new avenues of cooperation in trade and investment between Pakistan and Germany would further augment the friendly bilateral relations.

She was addressing as special guest at an event titled “Business Opportunities Pakistan” organised by the Frankfurt Chamber of Commerce (IHK Frankfurt) in collaboration with Commercial Section of Consulate General of Pakistan, Frankfurt and the German Emirati joint Council for Industry and Commerce, UAE (AHK. UAE), according to a press release.

In her keynote address, the ambassador highlighted business opportunities in Pakistan with special reference to Pak-German relations.

She noted that Germany was a significant trading partner for Pakistan for being the fifth largest destination of Pakistani exports.

She said that Pakistan also benefited from German imports like machinery, chemicals, electric goods etc.

The ambassador emphaisised that Pakistan was keen to invite investors especially from the world through the newly formed platform of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Johannes Richter, Director Asia Pacific, IHK Frankfurt, welcomed the ambassador and the participants and noted that the event was aimed at exchanging ideas with market experts, diplomatic representatives and textile entrepreneurs.

Oliver Oehms, CEO, German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK UAE) talked about the business prospects and invited the Pakistani side to avail them.

He also urged the German companies to engage Pakistan's potential market as it provided not only the opportunity of trade but also connectivity.

Pakistan's Trade and Investment Counsellor, Amna Naeem also presented Pakistan's potential investment opportunities.

A short video from SIFC was also played during the event to sensitize the audience regarding an array of economic activities and opportunities in Pakistan with bright prospects of investment.

Other speakers including Usama Munir, Head of Pakistan Office, SCHUELTER GRAF Legal Consultants, Boris Abadyjeff, Head of Exhibitions & Marketing, VDMA - Textile Machinery, Gerold Gonska, Sales Manager Pakistan, Truetzschler Group SE, also shared their experience in working with Pakistan and affirmed their belief in Pakistani market despite the current economic problems faced by Pakistan.

The ambassador hoped that events like this would surely enhance bilateral engagements and would translate into the desirable outcomes.

The event, organised on the sidelines of “Heimtextil” (the largest global textile fair, held each year in Frankfurt), was attended by a number of prominent German and Pakistani businessmen and representatives of various German Business Associations.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Business German UAE Germany Frankfurt Chamber Market Commerce Textile Event From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

53 minutes ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

53 minutes ago
 Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

3 hours ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

5 hours ago
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

6 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

6 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

7 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

7 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

8 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan