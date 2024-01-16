- Home
Exploring New Avenues For Trade Cooperation Vital To Augment Pak-German Ties: Ambassador
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Germany Saqlain Syedah has said that exploring new avenues of cooperation in trade and investment between Pakistan and Germany would further augment the friendly bilateral relations.
She was addressing as special guest at an event titled “Business Opportunities Pakistan” organised by the Frankfurt Chamber of Commerce (IHK Frankfurt) in collaboration with Commercial Section of Consulate General of Pakistan, Frankfurt and the German Emirati joint Council for Industry and Commerce, UAE (AHK. UAE), according to a press release.
In her keynote address, the ambassador highlighted business opportunities in Pakistan with special reference to Pak-German relations.
She noted that Germany was a significant trading partner for Pakistan for being the fifth largest destination of Pakistani exports.
She said that Pakistan also benefited from German imports like machinery, chemicals, electric goods etc.
The ambassador emphaisised that Pakistan was keen to invite investors especially from the world through the newly formed platform of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
Johannes Richter, Director Asia Pacific, IHK Frankfurt, welcomed the ambassador and the participants and noted that the event was aimed at exchanging ideas with market experts, diplomatic representatives and textile entrepreneurs.
Oliver Oehms, CEO, German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK UAE) talked about the business prospects and invited the Pakistani side to avail them.
He also urged the German companies to engage Pakistan's potential market as it provided not only the opportunity of trade but also connectivity.
Pakistan's Trade and Investment Counsellor, Amna Naeem also presented Pakistan's potential investment opportunities.
A short video from SIFC was also played during the event to sensitize the audience regarding an array of economic activities and opportunities in Pakistan with bright prospects of investment.
Other speakers including Usama Munir, Head of Pakistan Office, SCHUELTER GRAF Legal Consultants, Boris Abadyjeff, Head of Exhibitions & Marketing, VDMA - Textile Machinery, Gerold Gonska, Sales Manager Pakistan, Truetzschler Group SE, also shared their experience in working with Pakistan and affirmed their belief in Pakistani market despite the current economic problems faced by Pakistan.
The ambassador hoped that events like this would surely enhance bilateral engagements and would translate into the desirable outcomes.
The event, organised on the sidelines of “Heimtextil” (the largest global textile fair, held each year in Frankfurt), was attended by a number of prominent German and Pakistani businessmen and representatives of various German Business Associations.
