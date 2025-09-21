Exploring the past: A walk through time on Peshawar’s cultural heritage trail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Tucked in the bustling heart of Peshawar lies a cobblestone path that feels more like a time machine than a street, attracting tourists and architecture lovers in droves.

The Cultural Heritage Trail (CHT) which is a carefully restored stretch of about 500 meters offers visitors a rare chance to journey back through over 3,000 years of history.

From the colonial-era Ghanta Ghar to the archaeological gem of Gor Gathri, the trail connects not just buildings and havalis, but stories, civilizations, and generations.

Once a neglected alleyway winding through the ancient Bazaar-e-Kalaan and the historic Mohallah Sethian, the trail has been transformed into a living museum, showcasing architecture from the Mughal, Sikh, and British periods.

The project has revitalized over 85 heritage buildings, bringing their original grandeur back to life.

“I came all the way from Nowshera to see this architecture masterpieces,” said Nasir Khan, a property dealer standing in awe in front of a restored haveli.

“The craftsmanship here is unlike anything I have ever seen. This needs to be showcased to the world digitally, on social media, everywhere.”

His sentiments echo a growing appreciation for cultural heritage, not just as a historical asset, but as an economic one.

Among the many restored sites along the trail, none stands as majestically as the Sethi House. Tucked within the narrow lanes of Sethi Mohallah, the mansion was built in the 19th century by Sethi Karim Bakhsh, a wealthy trader whose family hailed from Jhelum and later settled in Peshawar.

The Sethi family who were deeply influenced by the Islamic architecture of Bukhara, Uzbekistan built seven grand havelis in the area, each more ornate than the last.

Sethi House, completed in 1884 after 49 years of construction, is an architectural marvel spread over 33 marlas. The mansion features a basement, a courtyard, and a first floor, all intricately designed to harmonize beauty with utility.

“The ventilating design of this historic house is nothing short of genius,” said Bakhtzada Muhammad, Assistant Director Museum and Archeology while talking to APP. “It’s a model of what we now call green architecture naturally lit, naturally ventilated, and aesthetically unmatched.

”

Walking through the mansion, visitors are greeted by an overwhelming sense of detail and delicacy. From the five-foot-tall wooden main gate to the central courtyard with a fountain, the design evokes an era of opulence and intellect.

Colorful glass windows, with reds and greens sourced from Belgium, reflect sunlight in a kaleidoscope of hues.

These colored panes resemble the stained glass of Renaissance churches in Europe—an astonishing fusion of East and West.

The mehraabs inside the rooms feature tiny glass shelves meant to hold candles, designed so that light dances off the walls like stars in the night sky.

Wooden ventilators with uniquely angled holes ensure light and air fill the rooms throughout the day. Ceilings, decorated with intricate Islamic patterns, invite visitors to simply lie down and stare upward—lost in art and history.

“This is not just a house. It’s an architecture masterpiece that bridges continents and centuries,” said Bakhtzada Muhammad.

Despite its rich heritage, the Sethi family's fortunes waned in the early 20th century, he said. Their trading empire was hit hard by the Bolshevik Revolution and the resulting economic changes in Soviet Central Asia.

But their architectural legacy remained, albeit in a state of neglect until the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government stepped in for its restoration.

Purchased by the government in 2006 and restored by 2010, the mansion now operates as a public museum under the Archaeology and Museums Department, drawing tourists, students, and researchers from around the world.

The Cultural Heritage Trail is more than a tourism project but a declaration that Peshawar’s past is not forgotten.

With ongoing renovations in the Ali Mardan Khan Valley in the cantonment area and ancient Mughal inns at Gor Gathri, the city is steadily reclaiming its historical identity.

“Peshawar being home to Ghandhara civilization has stories buried in every brick, every beam and every stone,” said Bakhtzada. “The trail gives voice to those stories and brings them back into our daily consciousness.”

For locals, it is a reminder of great pride. For tourists, it is a revelation. And for the world, it is a chance to witness a living history tangible, walkable, and unforgettable.