Explosion burns seven in Multan

At least seven laborers were critically burnt, when the boiler of Hamza Sugar Mills exploded near Khan Pur in Multan on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :At least seven laborers were critically burnt, when the boiler of Hamza Sugar Mills exploded near Khan Pur in Multan on Thursday.

According to rescue sources the explosion was occurred when laborers were busy in cleaning the boiler in morning shift, the boiler started emitting steam from one of the cracks.

As a result the labor men received serious burn injuries.

The wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital where two of them were in critical condition.