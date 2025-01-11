Explosion claims six lives, injures seven

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Six people were killed, including a woman and a child, whereas seven others sustained injuries in an explosion at a house where fireworks were being stored in Kot Bhale Shah, Mandi Bahauddin, on Saturday.

According to a private news channel and rescue officials, due to the powerful explosion, the roof of a neighboring house collapsed.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and provided medical aid to the injured and transferred them to a nearby hospital.

The police start investigating the cause of the explosion and assessing the damage.