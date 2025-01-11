Explosion Claims Six Lives, Injures Seven
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Six people were killed, including a woman and a child, whereas seven others sustained injuries in an explosion at a house where fireworks were being stored in Kot Bhale Shah, Mandi Bahauddin, on Saturday.
According to a private news channel and rescue officials, due to the powerful explosion, the roof of a neighboring house collapsed.
Rescue teams rushed to the scene and provided medical aid to the injured and transferred them to a nearby hospital.
The police start investigating the cause of the explosion and assessing the damage.
Recent Stories
Death toll from California wildfires rises to 11
UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, GFZ says
IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, continuing disinflation
S. Koreans post record length of generative AI usage time in December: data
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025
DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spectacular opening ceremony
Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Cricket Leagues
Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Release on January 10, Special Scre ..
Qatar, US hold talks on Gaza ceasefire efforts
WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Explosion claims six lives, injures seven1 minute ago
-
SSP Operations visits DBA, reviews security arrangements for its elections12 hours ago
-
Chairperson SHRC visits District jail, woman police station Nawabshah12 hours ago
-
Global conference to highlight Islamic perspective on girls’ education: Dr. Khalid Maqbool12 hours ago
-
Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sha ..13 hours ago
-
DUHS, Usher & Zakat Dept sign MoU for healthcare facilities to poor people13 hours ago
-
MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment13 hours ago
-
UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain from Jan 1513 hours ago
-
Encroachments removed from Madina Town13 hours ago
-
CM Maryam inaugurates Pak-Turk School, says Pak-Turk friendship to continue to prosper14 hours ago
-
Dialogue to focus on national issues, not leader-centric demands: Irfan Siddiqui14 hours ago
-
Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to Prime Minister on P ..14 hours ago