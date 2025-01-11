Open Menu

Explosion Claims Six Lives, Injures Seven

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Explosion claims six lives, injures seven

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Six people were killed, including a woman and a child, whereas seven others sustained injuries in an explosion at a house where fireworks were being stored in Kot Bhale Shah, Mandi Bahauddin, on Saturday.

According to a private news channel and rescue officials, due to the powerful explosion, the roof of a neighboring house collapsed.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and provided medical aid to the injured and transferred them to a nearby hospital.

The police start investigating the cause of the explosion and assessing the damage.

Related Topics

Injured Police Mandi Bahauddin Women

Recent Stories

Death toll from California wildfires rises to 11

Death toll from California wildfires rises to 11

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accessi ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

16 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, ..

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, GFZ says

2 hours ago
 IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, contin ..

IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, continuing disinflation

2 hours ago
 S. Koreans post record length of generative AI usa ..

S. Koreans post record length of generative AI usage time in December: data

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025

4 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spect ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spectacular opening ceremony

11 hours ago
 Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Crick ..

Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Cricket Leagues

11 hours ago
 Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Relea ..

Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Release on January 10, Special Scre ..

11 hours ago
 Qatar, US hold talks on Gaza ceasefire efforts

Qatar, US hold talks on Gaza ceasefire efforts

11 hours ago
 WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record

WMO confirms 2024 as warmest year on record

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan