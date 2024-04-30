Open Menu

Explosion From Gas Cylinder Claims One Life, 4 Injures

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Explosion from gas cylinder claims one life, 4 injures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A fatal gas cylinder explosion in Generator Market, New Challi area on Tuesday resulted in the loss of one life and left four individuals wounded.

The explosion originated from a shop in Generator Market, triggering a subsequent fire.

The impact of the blast caused merchandise from the shop to scatter onto the street.

Upon receiving the alert, rescue teams, law enforcement, and relevant authorities swiftly responded to the scene.

Police authorities have confirmed the fatality of one individual and injuries sustained by four others.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Zulfiqar, while the injured are identified as Rafiq (45), Essa (30), Aftab (23), and Adnan (22).

Related Topics

Injured Fire Alert Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

7 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

22 minutes ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

29 minutes ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

39 minutes ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

2 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

2 hours ago
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

5 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

5 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

6 hours ago
 IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan