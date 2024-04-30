Explosion from gas cylinder claims one life, 4 injures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A fatal gas cylinder explosion in Generator Market, New Challi area on Tuesday resulted in the loss of one life and left four individuals wounded.

The explosion originated from a shop in Generator Market, triggering a subsequent fire.

The impact of the blast caused merchandise from the shop to scatter onto the street.

Upon receiving the alert, rescue teams, law enforcement, and relevant authorities swiftly responded to the scene.

Police authorities have confirmed the fatality of one individual and injuries sustained by four others.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Zulfiqar, while the injured are identified as Rafiq (45), Essa (30), Aftab (23), and Adnan (22).