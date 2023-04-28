UrduPoint.com

Explosion, Gunfire Heard In Lakki Marwat: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Explosion, gunfire heard in Lakki Marwat: Police

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A huge explosion following heavy gunfire was heard in Lakki Marwat City on Thursday night.

According to police control, the explosion took place near the Government Postgraduate College Lakki Marwat that houses security personnel.

The firing, which continued for some time was been stopped now.

No casualty was reported till the filing of this report.

The doctors and paramedics of the district headquarters hospital were directed to rush for duty. While Rescue 1122 personnel were put on alert. Meanwhile, a search operation was started in the area

Related Topics

Firing Police Alert Lakki Marwat Rescue 1122 Government

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

12 minutes ago
 Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

12 minutes ago
 Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

1 hour ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Economy Minister

1 hour ago
 Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transacti ..

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - O ..

1 hour ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Spanish Economy Mi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.