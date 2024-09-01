Explosion heard near security forces' check post in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) A loud explosion was heard near a security forces check post at Chaman Phatak in Quetta city on Sunday afternoon fortunately, but no casualties have been reported so far.

According to details, Police officials informed that the security forces and rescue teams have reached the site of the explosion in Quetta, a private news channel reported.

The Bomb Disposal Squad is working to defuse any additional explosive devices and other rescue teams are providing support.

Further details are awaited as authorities investigate the cause of the explosion.