Explosion In Former CJP Saqib Nisar's Residence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) A blast occurred in the garage of the residence of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar in Garden Town, here on Wednesday.

The explosion resulted in injuries to two police personnel assigned to security duties. However, the former chief justice and his family remained safe.

According to rescue and police authorities, the blast occurred in the garage of former chief justice Saqib Nisar's residence in Ahmed Block, Garden Town. Preliminary information from the police indicates that the explosion was caused by a detonated cracker. It is reported that unidentified individuals on motorcycles threw the cracker into the garage before fleeing the scene.

As a result of the blast, windows of the house and the garage's vehicle were shattered.

Two security personnel sustained minor injuries. The injured officers, 28-year-old Aamir Mumtaz and 40-year-old Khurram Shahzad, received initial medical-aid from the rescue team at the scene.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore, directing the provision of the best medical facilities to the injured policemen. Following the blast, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana, DIG Operations Lahore, and SSP Operations, along with other senior police officers, arrived at the site to secure the area and initiate investigations.

A spokesperson for Punjab Police stated that former chief justice Saqib Nisar's family is completely safe, and IG Punjab has ordered a thorough investigation into all aspects of the incident.

