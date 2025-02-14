Explosion in Harnai coal mine Kills 9, injured several miners

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) At least nine coal miners lost their lives and several others were injured when their vehicle was hit by a powerful explosion in the Shahrag coal field area of Harnai district on Friday.

According to Levies forces sources, the blast occurred when the miners' vehicle came into contact with

explosive material, causing a devastating impact that resulted in the loss of lives and injuries, private news channels reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene to provide assistance and transport the injured to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Levies forces and other law enforcement agencies are currently searching the area and investigating the cause of the explosion.

"We are working to identify the details of the blast and those responsible," officials said, adding that a thorough probe is underway.